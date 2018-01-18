Lamar Odom Shares How He Really Feels About Khloè Kardashian Being Pregnant [VIDEO]

BET’s show “Mancave” premieres tonight and they are giving fans a sneak peak at what they can expect. Lamar Odom will be on the episode and from the looks of it is talking about his ex-wife, Khloè Kardashian. Odom sits down with the men of the show while they play poker and opens up about different things.
People might not know this, but Odom still has her initials tattooed on him. The men talked about how painful it must be to watch her date other NBA players and then they brought up the pregnancy. Odom immediately responded with, “She took care of me so she’s going to be a good mother.” He wishes her nothing but the best of luck.
