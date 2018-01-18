Jada Pinkett Smith Lands Facebook Talk Show With Her Mom & Daughter

Many people might remember Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talks that she did back in 2012 with her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow Smith. During the emotional session, the women talked about things like motherhood, family, and conflicts from the past.

Now, Jada is continuing the conversation thanks to a deal she just landed with Facebook. According to Deadline, they plan on continuing the series with the goal of tackling “social and timely issues with an inter-generational family talk show format.”

Jada will serve as an executive producer along with Ellen Rakieten and Miguel Melendez. More details about the show are set to emerge at the Sundance Film Festival (January 18-28) where Jada will be judging movies.

Considering the intense and therapeutic dialogue from the original Red Table Talks, you might want to prep your tissues now! You can check out a trailer from the original project below.

