Luxury Hotel Flames Social Media Influencer’s Business E-Mail

All so-called influencers are now banned from the fancy establishment after one genius offered social media promo for a free stay.

Mature man laughs out loud at story on mobile phone

Source: Nicolas McComber / Getty

The Independent has the report of a young vlogger who got played by a luxury hotel after requesting a free five-night stay:

22-year-old YouTuber asked for a five-night free stay and broke down in tears when she was bluntly refused.

The issue started when Elle Darby, a UK-based social media influencer, with 87,000 YouTube subscribers and 76,000 Instagram followers, reached out to the owner of The White Moose Café, Paul Stenson, asking if he was interested in a “possible collaboration.”

In an email to the Dublin hotel, Darby wrote: “I work as a social media influencer, mainly lifestyle, beauty & travel based.”

