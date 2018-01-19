Luxury Hotel Flames Social Media Influencer’s Business E-Mail

The Independent has the report of a young vlogger who got played by a luxury hotel after requesting a free five-night stay:

22-year-old YouTuber asked for a five-night free stay and broke down in tears when she was bluntly refused.

The issue started when Elle Darby, a UK-based social media influencer, with 87,000 YouTube subscribers and 76,000 Instagram followers, reached out to the owner of The White Moose Café, Paul Stenson, asking if he was interested in a “possible collaboration.”

In an email to the Dublin hotel, Darby wrote: “I work as a social media influencer, mainly lifestyle, beauty & travel based.”

Luxury hotel bans all social media influencers https://t.co/gntSWXQHFx pic.twitter.com/5qkHZwN5Fo — The Independent (@Independent) January 18, 2018

