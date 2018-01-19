Watch Actress Christina Vidal Drop It Like It’s Hot While Going Into Labor

Many folks might remember Christina Vidal as Taina from the Nickelodeon show, and for her roles in Disney films like Brink! and Freaky Friday.

Now, Christina continues her TV career with appearances in shows like Blue Bloods. Oh, and she’s also giving birth too.

Her sister, fellow actress Lisa Vidal, posted a video to Instagram of the two jamming out right in the middle of Christina’s labor period. Check it out below!

That’s one way to give birth. It’s probably safe to say this baby will be turnt when they come out. Here’s another dancing video below for your pleasure!

