Mo’Nique Calls For Boycott Of Netflix

Mo’Nique called Netflix color biased and gender biased and said she should be paid based on her resume. According to Mo, Netflix responded, they don’t determine rates based off an entertainer’s resume.
We reached out to Netflix for comment. “We do not comment on contract negotiations,” a representative for the company wrote.
