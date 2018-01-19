Why Kodak Black Was Arrested While On Instagram Live [VIDEO]

2018 isn’t starting well for rapper Kodak Black. According to Hip Hop Lately, while the rapper was on Instagram Live he was arrested. In the video you can hear cops tell him the reason he was being arrested and they get into a verbal altercation and then cuff him.
Black is being arrested for gun possession, weed possession and child neglect. His home was raided and had all of his electronics taken from him. He is currently on probation for robbery, false imprisonment and could possibly face 30 years in South Carolina for criminal sexual conduct. We will keep you updated on this story.
RELATED: Why It’s A Stretch To Say Kodak Black Is The “Lil Wayne Of This Generation” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Kodak Black Indicted For First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct Involving Teenager
RELATED: Cardi B Feat. Kodak Black “Bodak Yellow” (Remix) [NEW MUSIC]
