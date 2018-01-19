Rapper Chris Classic Puts H&M On Blast With New Track ‘Coolest Monkey In The Jungle’

Rapper Chris Classic has a lot to say when it comes to current events.

When the H&M controversy first hit of the Black kid wearing a “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” hoodie, Chris was one of the first to respond. He re-edited the ad campaign to change the monkey title to a king title. Check it out below.

Now Chris has more to say with his new track “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” Not only does he take on H&M, but he tackles the growing discussion on sexual assault, as well as his feelings about current rappers. Watch Chris spit politics below!

Chris has already spent time in the game and it seems like celebs like Tyrese have already been fans. The actor even went out his way to post about Chris on Instagram.

If you’re feeling Chris’ track, be sure to support and watch out for his next big project!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: