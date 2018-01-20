Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Drake Heats Up 2018 Early with 2 New Tracks [Listen]

Staff
Leave a comment
Drake And Future Perform At The Forum

Source: Harmony Gerber / Getty

All day long, social media was buzzing with some club video’s of Drake previewing new music. Everyone wanted to know, what these songs were, and when they were coming out!

 

Scary hours

A post shared by ITSBIZKIT (@itsbizkit) on

 

Well tonight, Drake fans got just that with Scary Hours – which includes two new songs, “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity“.

Below, you can check out “God’s Plan”, and let us know @BoomPhilly what you think and if you want to hear it on Boom 103.9!

#ScaryHours 🔥 @champagnepapi | These reactions though 😂

A post shared by Boom 103.9 (@boomphilly) on

 

INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

13 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

Continue reading INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

Drake

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos