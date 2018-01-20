Series About #MeToo Movement Coming To PBS

The #MeToo movement continues to take the world by storm as victims of sexual harassment continue to tell their stories. According to Huffington Post, PBS will run a series called “#MeToo, Now What.” The show will focus on workplace sexual harassment and working to end it.
Zainab Salbi, a humanitarian and founder of Women for Women International will host the series. She said about the series, “In order for this conversation to create true cultural change, we must talk with the man on the street, in our lives, our colleagues and friends. Equally, we need to have the conversation with the women in our lives to examine why, when we’ve seen sexual misconduct, we’ve often looked the other way when it didn’t impact us directly.”
The series will feature different men and women and will try to find answers to certain questions like, how do we end this and “how can we use this moment to effect positive and lasting change?” Other topics such as equal pay, gender discrimination and more will also be discussed.
RELATED: Report: Seal Faces Investigation For Sexual Assault
RELATED: Black Transgender Man Sues Philadelphia IHOP For Sexual Harassment
RELATED: Simone Biles Reveals Sexual Abuse By Gymnastic Doctor
The Latest:
- ‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Ruins An Amazing Charity Weekend With Imaginary Victimhood
- Backpedaling Much? Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Burruss Never Sexually Propositioned Her
- Trump’s ‘Sh_thole’ Remark Sets off A Rebellion
- You Won’t Believe What Racist Name This Italian Nail Polish Company Gave Their Darkest Color!
- Dynasty: Roc Nation Sports Signs Another Top Recruit
- Tracee Ellis Ross Sets The Record Straight: ‘There Were Never Any Threats To Leave Black-ish’
- HBCU Grad Climbs The Ranks At Google As Silicon Valley Struggles With Diversity
- Malia Obama And Rumored Boyfriend Live It Up In The Big Apple
- Black Twitter Drags Ciara For Slamming Single Women In Instagram Post
- #BlackExcellence: 25 Black Atlanta Teens Selected For Harvard’s Summer Residency