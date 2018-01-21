Black Twitter Drags Ciara For Slamming Single Women In Instagram Post

It seems that Black Twitter is pretty upset with Ciara this Sunday morning!

So…what exactly did she do?

Apparently, the mother of two posted a clip co-signing with pastor John Gray, who insinuates that too many women act like a girlfriend instead of wife. The “Goodies” singer captioned it, “#LevelUp. Don’t settle.”

Take a look:

#LevelUp. Don’t Settle. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 20, 2018 at 7:17am PST

Interesting, depending on how you interpret this.

Obviously some folks on Black Twitter took issue with the post, claiming that Ciara forgot her past before she married Russell Wilson. And they believe she is shaming and blaming Black women for being single.

It brings the onus back to women not being “good enough” to be married instead of focusing on the culture that lets half baked men demand the world from fully cooked women. — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) January 20, 2018

Ciara is doing what many women do when they overcome trials and get married. She’s using her marital status as a weapon against women who are not married. And it’s clear that she’s tied her value and sense of self worth to her marriage, otherwise she wouldn’t have shared that. — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) January 21, 2018

She’s acting brand new af. She got a ring now so she don’t know us anymore 😂 pic.twitter.com/bmlBAeQxoZ — B 🇨🇺🇸🇻 (@esta_barbara) January 21, 2018

Every so often, Ciara does something that reminds you to be grateful for the time Rihanna got her ass together on Twitter. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 21, 2018

https://twitter.com/itsbguerra/status/955089953603702784

Ciara’s playing a dangerous game. You should never, no matter how perfect your relationship/marriage appears to be, sit on a throne and tell people why they’re not romantically successful. You can be the queen of the ball today and have cake in your face tomorrow! — January 29th (@KevCoke6) January 21, 2018

I saw the video Ciara posted and I just laughed. She’s really acting like a woman who never thought she was gonna get married so being a wife is a huge deal and part of her identity now. I’ve seen several women act like that after securing a ‘Mrs.’ title 😂 — DarkSkintDostoyevsky (@daniecal) January 21, 2018

Me: *is rooting for Ciara to win*

Ciara: Y’all females need to act like a wife and not a girlfriend so you can get a man

Me: pic.twitter.com/VjPfnT4PeF — Hyphy Wifey (@DopeChubbyChick) January 21, 2018

Ciara. Sweetie. I’m so sorry but John Gray is wrong. John is literally giving license for men to treat women badly bc they aren’t “wife material” What happened to you was wrong, but it wasn’t bc of you having a “girlfriend” spirit and not one of a “wife” https://t.co/EdMNDr978w — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 21, 2018

But not everyone disagrees with Ciara and believes that Black women do need to find their self-worth in order to be in a long-lasting, loving relationship. They also don’t understand why folks are coming for her, especially since they believe that Russell upgraded her:

And I took Ciara's repost not as a "💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾 I'm married now and y'all hoes still single". I took it as her realizing that she's deserving of love and that she had to require much more bc men play stupid but they're capable of moving beyond bare minimum — Poundcake. (@themellosmooth) January 21, 2018

Ciara said act like a wife and you’ll find a husband and y’all hate her for it but when Cardi said a hoe never gets cold you bitches stopped buying jackets.. I don’t understand 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Deondre (@Mrgrey_) January 21, 2018

y’all mad at ciara for telling y’all the truth . shut up and take her advice . her upgrade was the classiest shit evaaa . 😂 no shade but y’all bitches are way too comfortable in your situations but too quick to bash the next . you obviously need someone to tell you to boss up — . (@ohsousnooks) January 21, 2018

The funny thing is….. Y'all more mad at Ciara for bringing it to y'all attention than y'all are at the preacher for preaching it. LMMFAO pic.twitter.com/hDeOBTjOd0 — New Year, More Insufferable Me (@DocMouseBish2U) January 21, 2018

Sidechicks mad at Ciara early on the TL pic.twitter.com/Q6IO3dywyC — Ultra instinct Tampico (@Jimmybeardtron1) January 21, 2018

And then there were the those who enjoyed sitting around watching it all unfold:

Ciara has posted a video on her Instagram account, generalizing women's frustration with being single as evidence that they need to first get themselves worthy enough to be selected. 😐 ME, preparing for the Hell she's just unleashed. pic.twitter.com/Co4RZgcixj — KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) January 21, 2018

We’re pretty sure Ciara did not want to be trending on Twitter because of this!

Beauties: Do you agree with Ciara? Do you believe that if Black women act better they will find a husband?

