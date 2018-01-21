HBCU Grad Climbs The Ranks At Google As Silicon Valley Struggles With Diversity

Google promoted Valeisha Butterfield Jones to head its global women and Black community engagement initiative, Black Enterprise reported. Before this promotion, she was in charge of Black community engagement. This added role of guiding the company’s female growth effort comes as the tech giant and the industry struggle to find ways to achieve diversity.
SEE ALSO: Apple’s Head Of Diversity Steps Down Following Controversial Remarks
“I met one-on-one with Googlers and heard their stories and watched senior leaders experience an awakening as they learned some of the challenges young Black professionals face in tech,” said Butterfield Jones, a Clark Atlanta University graduate who has worked in the industry to promote inclusion and with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.
Google’s workforce is 59 percent male and just 2 percent African American. The numbers are not much better at Silicon Valley’s other tech companies. Overall, the industry is about 7 percent Black and 22 percent female. At Twitter, Whites and Asians represented nearly 90 percent of the workforce in 2016, according to the company’s diversity report. And as with most of the technology industry, Twitter’s workforce was male dominated, with women making up 37 percent overall.
In her new position, Butterfield Jones, 39, will oversee Google’s focus on creating measurable diversity change and its global effort to achieve equal opportunity for African Americans and Women to join and grow with the company. She joined Google in 2016 as the head of Black community engagement. Prior to that, she served in President Barack Obama’s administration as deputy director of public affairs at the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Meanwhile, Google faces a lawsuit from three female workers who claim that the company underpaid and denied them fair promotions. They’re seeking to turn their complaint into a class action lawsuit.
SEE ALSO:
Do Ben Carson’s Son And Wife Work For HUD, Too?
Doug Jones Comes Under Fire For Siding With Republicans In Government Shutdown
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 45
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 45
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 45
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 45
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 45
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
45 of 45