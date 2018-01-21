How Justin Timberlake Feels About Returning To The Super Bowl Stage [VIDEO]

We will never forget the Super Bowl in 2004. Justin Timberlake was on stage with Janet Jackson, did some fun dance moves and then like that her boob was exposed. It made headlines everywhere and fans couldn’t believe what happened.
It’s been years now and Timberlake was asked to perform at this years Super Bowl. Before the big day he will be releasing an album and recently announced his tour. During his interview with Beats 1 Radio, he spoke about the incident and how excited he is to perform again.
He wants to give fans an amazing experience. Many people don’t understand that years ago Jackson and Timberlake tried their best to make resolutions, but it wasn’t good enough. He has a lot of surprises and didn’t mention anything about Jackson coming, but we will have to wait and see what happens.
RELATED:
RELATED:
RELATED:
The Latest:
- ‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Ruins An Amazing Charity Weekend With Imaginary Victimhood
- Backpedaling Much? Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Burruss Never Sexually Propositioned Her
- Trump’s ‘Sh_thole’ Remark Sets off A Rebellion
- You Won’t Believe What Racist Name This Italian Nail Polish Company Gave Their Darkest Color!
- Dynasty: Roc Nation Sports Signs Another Top Recruit
- Tracee Ellis Ross Sets The Record Straight: ‘There Were Never Any Threats To Leave Black-ish’
- HBCU Grad Climbs The Ranks At Google As Silicon Valley Struggles With Diversity
- Malia Obama And Rumored Boyfriend Live It Up In The Big Apple
- Black Twitter Drags Ciara For Slamming Single Women In Instagram Post
- #BlackExcellence: 25 Black Atlanta Teens Selected For Harvard’s Summer Residency