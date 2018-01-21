News & Gossip
How Justin Timberlake Feels About Returning To The Super Bowl Stage [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com
The AOL TopSpeed Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show Produced by MTV

Source: J. Shearer / Getty

We will never forget the Super Bowl in 2004. Justin Timberlake was on stage with Janet Jackson, did some fun dance moves and then like that her boob was exposed. It made headlines everywhere and fans couldn’t believe what happened.

It’s been years now and Timberlake was asked to perform at this years Super Bowl. Before the big day he will be releasing an album and recently announced his tour. During his interview with Beats 1 Radio, he spoke about the incident and how excited he is to perform again.

He wants to give fans an amazing experience. Many people don’t understand that years ago Jackson and Timberlake tried their best to make resolutions, but it wasn’t good enough. He has a lot of surprises and didn’t mention anything about Jackson coming, but we will have to wait and see what happens.

