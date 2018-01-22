Backpedaling Much? Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Burruss Never Sexually Propositioned Her

It looks like someone is doing some serious backpedaling!

Despite what she recently said, apparently now RHOA star Kim Zolciak is saying that Kandi Burruss NEVER tried to sexually proposition her.

Here she was telling Sheree that Kandi “wanted to lick her box.”

Well Ms. Kim is singing a different tune. In an interview she had with Bravo TV, she claims the following:

“I need to address this stuff with Kandi: Saying I wouldn’t let someone “lick my box” is totally and completely different than saying she TRIED! There have been points in my friendship with Kandi where there has been tension, disagreements, etc. and out of my knowledge about how open she is with her sex life, I jokingly said the tension might be from me not letting her lick my box. I never said the phrase, “I swear on my kids I wouldn’t let her lick my box.”

She added: Two different sentences said at two different times. All that being said, Kandi and I both know what has gone on during our entire friendship and for her to react the way she has was alarming to me and shows just how far the disconnect is after being gone so long. I had and do have a friendship with Kandi, and I have dealt with this the way friends should.”

OK girl…

Kim also went explained why she was gets so defensively when the other RHOA come for and why regrets being “brought down to their level of unhappiness.”

“My final thoughts: To be called names and attacked puts someone in a very defensive position. My behavior is a direct reflection of that. We can circle back around to where these women have brought me down to their level of unhappiness, and I didn’t do a great job of keeping my energy in alignment with who I am as a person; however I am happy that I can take this opportunity to better myself and learn from this and continue to grow,” she said.

“Maybe some others should try this as well. It’s evident that their talks of “energy” and “positive energy” are just a “show” and a mockery of me, because their behavior reflects the direct opposite of that. It’s clear they have no idea what they are talking about in regards to the belief system which they keep referring to, by how they act and by what they say. Keep studying, ladies! For all my fans, I hope this shines some light on this situation.”

BEAUTIES: Are you buying any of this?

