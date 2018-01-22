The Harlem Shake is a popular dance that went viral years ago. According to VIBE, the co-creator of the dance, Jesse “Smiley” Rutland was murdered. He was shot in his Brooklyn home and his children were in the apartment during this incident.
Rutland was apart of the Crazy Boyz Dance Crew that helped put life behind the famous dance again in the early 2000’s. Fans of the dance watched it in music videos for Chris Brown, Eve and Diddy. To many that love The Harlem Shake, they say, “It’s not a dance, it’s a movement.”
Rutland made a statement about the dance in 2013 saying, “We’re just using whatever recognition we have to reach the youth so they can feel bigger than themselves and think, ‘I am somebody.” The group made an announcement about Rutland and mentioned his 6-year-old son tried to revive him. Police arrested the suspect, Kumar Reid. He was charged with second-degree murder as well as weapons possession.
RELATED: Two Dancers Pay Tribute To Diana Ross In The Most Incredible Way [VIDEO]
RELATED: Father & Daughter Dance To Mary Mary [VIDEO]
RELATED: Wendy Williams Calls Ashanti An Exotic Dancer: “Nobody Cares About Your Music” [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Migos Drop New Track, ‘SuperStars’ Off Culture II
- Co-Creator Of The Harlem Shake Murdered
- Trump’s Policies Threaten To Reverse The Obama-Era’s Incarceration Rate Decline
- Why Can’t Orlando Brown Stay Out Of Trouble?
- White House Correspondent April Ryan Reveals She’s Received Death Threats Over White House Coverage
- Who’s Rory Farquharson? 3 Facts About Malia Obama’s Rumored Boyfriend
- Watch: CNN’s Paris Dennard Has Not ‘Seen Or Heard’ Any Racist Comments From Donald Trump
- Our 10 Favorite Social Media Moments From The Philadelphia Eagles Championship
- The Wake Up: Fox News Anchor Blames Trump For Shutdown, Wanda Sykes Co-Signs Mo’Nique, Viola Davis’ Women’s March Speech Was Epic
- Trump Makes Another Fear-Mongering Attempt With Racist Ad Attacking Democrats