Kendrick Lamar & SZA To Headline TDE Championship Tour

Kendrick Lamar is leading his pack on a Championship tour!

Produced by Rock Nation the The TDE: The Championship Tour stars SZA,, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker will be joining K-Dot on the highly-anticipated North American trek, which is set to kick off May 4 in Vancouver and continue through Los Angeles, Houston, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, and right here in the DMV!

Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 26) at 12 p.m.

. @TopDawgEnt PRESENTS: THE CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR pic.twitter.com/UOCPJIcyQh

— TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) January 22, 2018

