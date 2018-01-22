Hip Hop Culture Is Officially Banned From Chinese TV

China is not here for hip hop culture, or at least, that’s what their government made clear recently.

According to Time and a Chinese news outlet called Sina, the country’s top media regulator — the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People’s Republic of China (SAPPRFT) — is cutting TV’s ties to hip hop. They require that “programs should not feature actors with tattoos [or depict] hip hop culture, sub-culture (non-mainstream culture) and dispirited culture (decadent culture).”

The director of SAPPRFT’s publicity department, Gao Changli, was even more specific, laying out a list of “don’t” rules. They’re as follows:

“Absolutely do not use actors whose heart and morality are not aligned with the party and whose morality is not noble. Absolutely do not use actors who are tasteless, vulgar and obscene. Absolutely do not use actors whose ideological level is low and have no class.

Absolutely do not use actors with stains, scandals and problematic moral integrity.”

Intense.

This is sure to cause some discussion on culture and how it’s perceived throughout the world. Some prominent rap songs and performances have already been banned from the media in China. According to Tecent News, Rapper Mao Yanqi, aka VaVa, was cut from the variety show Happy Camp and the music from underground rapper Triple H was removed from major streaming sites.

Seems like things are getting real in China. What do you think of the government’s move? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: