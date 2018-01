Shortly after releasing his new EP, Scary Hours, Drake shot out to his second home of Memphis to shoot a video with up and comping Memphis rapper, Blockboy JB. Blockboy who has gained recent buzz for his singles Rover & Shoot, is receiving a similar co-sign as artist like Migos, Fetty Wap, and iLoveMakonen with Drake remix to Rover. Will this be enough to push him into the national spotlight? Check the video of them below.

Drake & Blocboy last night, live af pic.twitter.com/OGqUXntaXg — $ydney (@__sydneyyyb) January 19, 2018

Also On 93.9 WKYS: