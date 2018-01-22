News & Gossip
This #BlackGirlMagic Moment + All The Things You Didn’t See At The SAGS

Sterling K. Brown won the SAG Awards last night with his inspiring speech and moments when the TV cameras weren't rolling.

Staff
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG-FILM-AWARDS-SHOW

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Halle Berry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong’o and Niecy Nash in one photo?! When, how and where? There were some memorable moments during the SAG Awards last night, but it’s the moments that weren’t televised that stood out to us the most.

All This #BlackGirlMagic In One Photo

Simply put, #squadgoals.

Sterling K. Brown’s Emotional Reaction Backstage

Yara Shahidi Showing Off Her Red Carpet Look

When Sterling K. Brown’s Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Had The Blackest Reaction To Her Husband Winning

BRB. Watching this on repeat. 🙌 #ThisIsUs #sagawards

Tracee Elliss Ross And Marsai Martin Having A Moment On The Carpet

When Anthony Anderson Fixed His Wife’s Shoe On The Red Carpet

When Niecy Nash Presented Sterling K. Brown With Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series

Ultimately, Sterling K. Brown won the evening with his inspiring acceptance speech. Relive it, below:

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. This awards show is special because the actors' peers choose each other for the awards! See the stars from Black-ish, This Is Us, Stranger Things, and more showing off their red carpet style. Which looks are your favorites? Tell us in the comment section.

