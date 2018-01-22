Why Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback Cut His Dreads [VIDEO]

Source: Scott Cunningham / Getty
of the Jalen Hurts is known not just for his football talents, but his long dreads. This past weekend Hurts became a topic on Alabama Crimson Tide after revealing he cut his hair. According to social media , the tweet received over 15,000 retweets and 60,000 likes. 247Sport
He wrote, “The Deal Was If We Won The Natty, The Locs Had To Come Off lol. New Look . Same Mission . Grind Hard And Improve Everyday ! #AllGlory2God.” Hurts hopes to still be the starter quarterback, but some believe
will take his job. Guess we will all have to wait until later this year to see what happens to Hurts. Tua Tagovailoa
