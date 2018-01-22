Why Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback Cut His Dreads [VIDEO]

Jalen Hurts of the Alabama Crimson Tide is known not just for his football talents, but his long dreads. This past weekend Hurts became a topic on social media after revealing he cut his hair. According to 247Sport, the tweet received over 15,000 retweets and 60,000 likes.

The Deal Was If We Won The Natty, The Locs Had To Come Off lol. New Look . Same Mission . Grind Hard And Improve Everyday ! #AllGlory2God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/w2uEKJLA9L — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) January 21, 2018

He wrote, “The Deal Was If We Won The Natty, The Locs Had To Come Off lol. New Look . Same Mission . Grind Hard And Improve Everyday ! #AllGlory2God.” Hurts hopes to still be the starter quarterback, but some believe Tua Tagovailoa will take his job. Guess we will all have to wait until later this year to see what happens to Hurts.

