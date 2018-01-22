News & Gossip
Too Short Accused Of Rape

Over the past couple of months women have come forward to talk about being allegedly sexually assaulted by different celebrities. Too Short is now facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was sexually assaulted by him. In her lawsuit she states that that she was also raped inside her LA hotel room.

According to The Source, Teana Louis, the woman behind the lawsuit thought her and Too Short were going to make a song together, but he forced her onto the bed. He then allegedly performed oral sex on her, but she didn’t want it. Too Short mentioned that he has text messages to prove that everything was consensual. We will keep you updated as this story develops.

