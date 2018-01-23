News & Gossip
How Cardi B’s Lyrics Were Used At The 2018 Women’s March [PHOTOS]

Huge Crowds Rally At Women's Marches Across The U.S.

Source: Nick Ut / Getty

The Women’s March took place this year over the weekend and once again people came out protesting with some of the best signs we won’t forget. Cardi B wasn’t present at the march, but her lyrics sure were. According to XXL, many used her famous “These Is Bloody Shoes,” to stomp out the face of Vice President Mike Pence.

Another protestor had the lyrics, “Little B*tch You Can’t F*ck With Me,” with President Donald Trump’s face under red bottom shoes. Cardi saw it and immediately spoke out about it. She said, “OOOOO YEEEEAAAA LADIES !!!!!!!!✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽You want to know what gets disrespected the most ?WOMAN !!!”

Several celebrities joined the women at the march including Viola Davis, who gave an amazing speech and Common who took part in the Utah Women’s March. It was great to see everyone come together for this march.

[caption id="attachment_2942727" align="alignleft" width="956"] Source: David Mbiyu / Getty[/caption] Saturday, Jan 20 marked the second annual Women’s March that took place in Washington D.C, New York, Chicago and other cities around the world. Thousands of women, men and children came together to resist President Trump, his anti-woman rhetoric and his racist, problematic administration. To celebrate this day, we put together this gallery of 30 of the most powerful pictures taken from the March.

