Today is #NationalPieDay! And there was only one pie that I could think of having on this beautiful day! Remember when Patti LaBelle dropped her famous Patti Pies that had everyone going crazy??!

have you ever wondered how she makes her famous pies??..check out the vid!

Patti LaBelle​ taught us how to make her famous sweet potato pie — here’s how it turned out #NationalPieDay pic.twitter.com/2BfXLbHmaa — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 23, 2018

Also On 93.9 WKYS: