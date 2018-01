In case you’re wondering why J. Holiday is trending on twitter…looks like he had some things to say about some of the leading ladies nominated for Grammy awards! uh oh!

Any time someone begins a sentence that starts with "no disrespect" be prepared for the disrespect and to throw hands, if you're me, but I digress! — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 23, 2018

J. Holiday’s Instagram comments are full of people telling him to go back to “Bed” with bees and lemon emojis. pic.twitter.com/UqjfMImXyn — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 23, 2018

Also On 93.9 WKYS: