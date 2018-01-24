KYS VS. – 1.23.18 – Matt McGhee vs. Crankmobb

Although Crankmobb was not able to beat out London Savoy last night for her third win, their fans hit us on Twitter so hard that we had to add them back in with their single, Count the Money. Tonight, they go up against a new challenger, Matt Mcghee and his single, Sweat, which also features former KYS Vs champion Alex Vaughn. Let us know which song you’re feeling in the poll or call in to 202-432-WKYS. Are you an artist interested in being featured on KYS Vs? Send us your clean, radio ready song, to 939kysvs@gmail.com.

