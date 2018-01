After recently collaborating on the recently released Quality Control album, it looks like Takeoff and Lil Yachty may have their own separate project in the works. On his Instagram Live, Lil Yachty took some time out to preview some new music for his fans. In the clips it sounds like a number of collaborations with Migo’s member Takeoff. Check out the video and let us know what you think.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: