Russian Designer Whitesplains Using The N-Word And Wants You To Know She Loves Kanye West

Photo by

Ulyana Sergeenko's logic is bizarre.

Staff
It’s a tale as old of time. White folks feeling entitled to use the n-word and blaming hip hop. This is definitely the case for Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko.

Sergeenko sent a hand-written note to lifestyle blogger Miroslava Duma, which read, “To my niggas in Paris.” Then, Duma thought it was a bright idea to post the note on her social media. See below:

Of course rightful outrage ensued and the designer did some whitesplaining on her IG, writing, “I woke up this morning with my phone full of insulting messages, ‘you deserve the worst in your life,’ ‘die white trash,’ and so on. I was born in a small town in East Kazakhstan, my daughter is half-Armenian, I have never divided people on white or Black.”

Clearly, her so-called apology started down the wrong lane, but she goes even further by letting you know she listens to Black music. “Kanye West is one of my favorite musicians, and NP is one of my most favorite songs. And yes, we call each other the N-word sometimes when we want to believe we are just as cool as the guys who sing it. I am deeply sorry to anyone I may have offended.” Fix it, Jesus.

See her full post below.

No, Ulyana, you are not sorry. Not only did you offend more people but you proved how wildly clueless you are — Blackness isn’t about being “cool,” just like being Russian isn’t about being any type of adjective. As a  36-year-old woman, you should know better and if you don’t, you should at least be smart enough to issue a proper apology. 

