Missing Woman’s Body Found Dismembered On Top Of Ex-Husband’s Stove In Pans

Crime Scene at Residential Home

Source: adamkaz / Getty

Magdalena Aguilar Romero was last seen January 13th, but the remains of her body were recently found. According to VIBE, she told her relatives she was going to get her kids from her ex-husband’s home and was never seen again. Romero’s body was found dismembered by the Mexican authorities.

Spokesman Roberto Alvarez said, “It is presumed that she was cooked.” Her legs as well as her arms were found in a pot and her pelvis was found in a bag near the stove. They later found her other parts near the fridge. There is no word on what happened to Romero’s ex-husband, but we will keep you updated.

