The Goldman Family Still Seeks Money From O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson was found not guilty for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. According to VIBE, the Goldman family continues to try and get money from Simpson for the unpaid wrongful death lawsuit. In 1997, Simpson was ordered to pay #33.5 million to the families and because of interest now owes nearly $71 million.

Since getting out of prison after 9 years his lawyers claim that he doesn’t have the money. Simpson has been to court several times for this situation. Lawyers also state that the Goldman family is preventing him from making money since his release.

In July, the Goldman’s will have another date with Simpson in court. The lawyers reported that Simpson took the money from memorabilia signing to help pay off lawyers and debts. We hope they can figure out this situation in court later this year.

