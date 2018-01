Remember J.Holiday? Yeah yeah the put you to bed guy. Well he’s back. Well actually he’s released new music sometime ago and he was obviously hoping for a Grammy nod for his latest effort.

He posted this video online expressing his frustration just before slandering Beyonce, Cardi B, and SZA. Bloop!

Don’t worry, the Beyhive has swarmed him.

