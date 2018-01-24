Did Melania Trump Cancel Trip With Donald Trump Because Of Alleged Porn Star Affair?

Melanie Trump and President Donald Trump were supposed to go away and head to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, but that’s not happening anymore. According to The Source, this trip was also supposed to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Some believe her change of heart might be because of details that came out about Trump’s 2006 affair with porn star, Stormy Daniels.
In an interview with Touch Magazine, Daniels spoke out about how she slept with Trump. While campaigning, Daniels was allegedly paid $130,00 to not discuss this affair. This also came after the Billy Bush tape which caught Trump talking about sexually assaulting women.
Other women have come forward claiming he has assaulted them, but Trump denied all the claims. Over the past couple of months we’ve watched Melanie push away her husbands hand and not be around for certain events. A friend of Melania’s even came out and mentioned that she never wanted to be First Lady. We will have to just wait and see how this all plays out.
RELATED: Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump In Tell All
RELATED: Has Melania Trump Been Using Body Doubles?
RELATED: Michelle Obama Tops Melania Trump In Poll For Most Admired Woman
The Latest:
- Idris Elba Spills The Tea! Janet Is Headlining Essence Fest ’18!
- Nick Cannon Takes On SZA’s “The Weekend”
- Watching This New Edition Mashup Cover Will Give You All The Feels You Need Today
- J.Holiday Bashes Beyonce, Cardi B & SZA Over Grammy Nods
- Loni Love Says Black Women Can’t Get Married Because All Our Men Are In Jail
- Ray J Caught In Alleged Cheating Scandal On Pregnant Wife Princess Love
- New Lil Yatchy & Takeoff Project on the Way?
- #PleaseStand Ad Blocked From Super Bowl
- KYS VS. – 1.23.18 – Matt McGhee vs. Crankmobb
- Florida To Vote On Restoring Felon Voting Rights, Possibly Shifting The State Democratic