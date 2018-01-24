‘Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom’ Premiere – Arrivals – 2013 Toronto International Film Festival
Photo by 'Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom' Premiere - Arrivals - 2013 Toronto International Film Festival
Idris Elba Spills The Tea! Janet Is Headlining Essence Fest ’18!
Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty
You mean Idris Elba fine self AND Janet Jackson will be in New Orleans for the Essence Festival?! *Plans Girls Trip*
Idris leaked the news! Can you blame him? We’re excited too! This years line-up is pretty insane!
Also On 93.9 WKYS: