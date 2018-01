Tonight, Crankmobb goes for their 3rd win and a chance for an interview on-air with Little Bacon Bear. But first, they must beat out Lew Sid and his single, How You Feelin’. Let us know which song you’re feeling in the poll. And if you are an artist and want to get on-air? Shoot us an email with your clean, radio ready record to 939kysvs@gmail.com.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: