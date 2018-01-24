How 50 Cent Accidentally Made Millions

Don’t we all wish we could accidentally make millions like 50 Cent did? According to Complex, the rapper and mogul sold a $60 million share in Effen Vodka and then made millions by getting into cryptocurrency. 50 Cent is the first rapper to accept bitcoin as a payment for his album “Animal Ambition” and it earned him 700 bitcoins.

Follow @TheRSMS

During that time bitcoin was only worth $662 and he made $463,000 in sales. Reports state that the rapper left the 700 bitcoins in his account for several years. Now, bitcoins value at nearly $11,000 and he has over $7 million because of it.

50 Cent even talked about it on social media and said, “Not Bad for a kid from South Side, I’m so proud of me. LOL #denofthieves.” One of his lowest selling albums still ended up making him a lot of money. Enjoy that bitcoin money 50 Cent.

RELATED: How O’Shea Jackson Jr. Re-Ignited 50 Cent & Ja Rule’s Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: 50 Cent Wins “Power” Lawsuit

RELATED: Why A Judge Isn’t Buying Claims That 50 Cent Stole Idea For “Power” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: