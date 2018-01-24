Waka Flocka Flame Has Some Marriage Advice For Cardi B And Offset

Waka Flocka Flame and his wife, Tammy Rivera-Malphurs have been dating since 2010 and eloped in 2014. Their relationship hasn’t always been the best and we’ve watched them go through a heartbreaking separation in 2016 after Flame cheated. The couple are back on track and now Flame wants to give some marital advice to Offset and Cardi B.
According to XXL, Flame spoke about never thinking he needed a woman in his life, but then when he met Malphurs it all changed. He said, “Having that significant other at the moments when you really need somebody to just to talk to. It’s them hugs. I don’t know, man. It’s like, when that lil’ lady hug me, man, I just turn into a toddler. And just to have somebody next to you that can do that, that shit feel amazing.” Some might think Flame has no room to give advice, but he’s lived through hard times with Malphurs and believes he should share what he has learned.
Flame said, “My advice for them is keep your house strong. Don’t let nobody get inside your household and change your opinions and the way you feel about your spouse or your significant other. I think y’all should always have an understanding and have a ground; y’all should always talk about things, like, ‘Baby, if this happened,’ or ‘What if this happened?’ I think it should always be y’all two agreeing on whatever happens next, before anybody else put words in y’all mouth or ideas in your mind.” Flame and Malphurs recently celebrated their 4 year wedding anniversary and we hope this advice helps Cardi B and Offset.
