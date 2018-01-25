Entertainment
Try This Viral ‘Simpsons’ Challenge To Help You Narrate Your Life

Global Grind
The Simpsons

Source: FOX / Getty

Twitter user Carl Kinsella came up with a brilliant idea to get people to share their life stories, all while being creative and not sharing too much.

On Tuesday, he asked folks to share the one screenshot from The Simpsons that best sums up their life stories — and thanks to the lengthy history of the show, there’s tons of content to choose from.

 

Unsurprisingly, folks got deep and creative:

 

 

