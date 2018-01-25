FYI: A Few Things You Probably Should Know About ‘Everyday Struggle’ Host STAR

Troi “Star” Torain has been the talk of social media since news broke that he’d be replacing Joe Budden on Complex’s Everyday Struggle.

Most folks know him as the self proclaimed “Father Of Trolling” since his days in radio, or as the offensive host of the Star & Buc Wild Morning Show. What some don’t know is that STAR has one hell of a past when it comes to his place in the hip hop culture — some good, some horrible.

STAR worked for Source Magazine back in the 90’s before taking his talents to Hot 97. Before there were guys like Charlamagne Tha God and Taxsone, STAR was the radio guy calling artists out and “telling it like it is.” But if Tax and C Tha God are rated R, then STAR is Rated X.

In 2001, the New Jersey native pissed off most of the world by dissing Aaliyah on the day of her death.

Even Jay-Z was upset about the insensitive dig.

But that’s not all the ish Star has managed to get into over the years. Hit the flip for more history.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: