LIT: Can You Name All The Instagram Stars In This #NewFreezer Challenge Video?

New York’s most famous social media stars got together for this lituation, which just so happens to be our Friday mood.
Who can you spot doing the #NewFreezer challenge?
MOOD: "When Yo MOMMA Gone For The WEEKEND" ‼️‼️‼️‼️LMAO Name EveryBody In This VIDEO ? LMAO 😱😫💃🏻😈 🕺🏽😭👏🏽😱 Tag A Friend @richthekid #Newfreezerchallenge #HouseParty #EverybodyIsInvited #BootyShaking #TwerkTwerk #KnockThatThatHead #DanceFever #HoodRich #VenaYouSoCrazy #Funny #Tv #Personality #ImDone #OrganicComedy #Character #Talent #IneedHelp #CrazyChild #VXL #VenaE
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours