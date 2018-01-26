Nina Parker’s Story Of Why You Should Never Give Up On Your Dreams

You might know Nina Parker from the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reunions, but what fans of her don’t know is how she got to where she is. In 2007, Parker was working at a Verizon Wireless call center and wanted more from life. According to XO Necole, she cashed in her two weeks worth of vacation and drove to Los Angeles.

Follow @TheRSMS

Parker was 27-years-old and her mother said, “You know you don’t have to do this. You’re in your 20s. You have a degree. She was like, ‘I don’t understand why you’re suffering everyday.” In L.A., Parker worked as a temp and was gearing up to work for Paramount full-time. She said, “At the time it was half of the money that I was making being in a corporate job, and I was like I want to do this because it spoke to my spirit to be there. I had to go where I felt I was going to be the most true to myself. I had decided when I moved to L.A. that I wasn’t going to let money be a deciding factor for anything. I was okay with struggling for the short term to get a long-term goal that I knew would pay off later.”

Parker was basically fired then, but something inside of her told her not to give up. She went and apologized to her managing editor and became a writing PA. In four months she was promoted to producer and getting more noticeable at TMZ. 5 years later she left that job to work for the “Insider” and score jobs for reunion shows as well as contributing to “Access Hollywood.” Through it all Parker reflects on her past and is thankful for all the opportunities, it wasn’t an easy road to success, but she is finally in the place she wants to be.

RELATED: Black Tony Says TMZ Won’t Leave Him Alone [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Breaks Down And Speaks About Being Homeless While Receiving Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Barney The Dinosaur Went From A Kids Show To Tantric Sex Business

The Latest: