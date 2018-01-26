News & Gossip
Machine Gun Kelly Adds Another Acting Role To His Resume

Machine Gun Kelly is not only a rapper, but has acted in some films. According to XXL, he will be adding another film to his resume as he plays drummer Tommy Lee for the Motley CrueThe Dirt.” The film will be directed by Jeff Tremaine and will take from the adaption of the book.

Netflix had the rights to the film and will be produced by Erik Olsen, Allen Kovac and the Motley Crue band. There is no release date as of yet for the film, but fans are pretty excited. Congrats to Machine Gun Kelly on this amazing opportunity.

