Suge Knight’s Former Lawyers Arrested

Suge Knight has been in prison for quite some time and has gone through several different lawyers. According to Revolt, two of his former lawyers, Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culepepper were arrested. They were allegedly “accessories after the fact.”
Fletcher was arrested for a felony for, “harboring, concealing or aiding a person whom you know has committed a felony, in order to protect him or her from arrest, trial, conviction and/or sentencing.” Culpepper was arrested for the same charge. Five months ago they were accused of witness tampering Knight’s pending murder case and both attorneys are now being held on $1 million bail.
