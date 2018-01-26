Entertainment
Sigh: When You’re Asked To Go Out In The Middle Of Netflix And Chill

For the weekend hibernators.

When Friday roles around usually there’s two types of people. There are the folks ready to top the week off with a party and some drank. Then there are others who need to decompress by completely cutting off society.

If you’re the latter, you can probably relate to comedian Christianee Porter‘s super real clip below!

 

Word of advice, don’t be that “friend” this weekend.

 

