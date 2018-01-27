Maxine Waters To Deliver Her Own National Address On BET After Trump’s State Of The Union

While many of us won’t even waste our time watching Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, we will however have our eyes glued to Maxine Waters, who plans on giving her own post-address on BET.

According to Buzzfeed, the California Congresswoman will appear on the network’s new program, “Angela Rye’s State of the Union,” to discuss the past year under Trump’s administration and what that has meant for Black Americans, the nation as a whole and our entire democracy. She will also be joined by others to talk about “building black politics and the value of engagement across today’s socio-political landscape.”

Rye, a Democratic strategist and commentator, is set to produce the quarterly news program.

Listen…we are here for all of this!

As of press time, it’s unclear if the show will air directly after the state of the union on Tuesday or the next night.

But what we do know is that it’s no secret that Aunty Maxine has been one of the main faces of the resistance and continually calls for #45 to be impeached. In a statement she issued on Jan. 12, she called the President “racist” and “deplorable.”

“Donald Trump is a racist and indecent man with no good values who is woefully unfit and undeserving of the office in which he serves,” Waters said.

“That this president, a deeply flawed human being with no understanding of public policy, would make such ill-informed and deplorable comments about Haitians, Salvadorans, and immigrants from African countries, merely underscores everything we already know about him: he is a hopeless and ignorant bigot.”

And in a recent interview on MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes. she was clear that she wouldn’t waste her time attending Trump’s SOTU speech.

“Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?” Waters asked Joy Reid. “Someone who lies in the face of facts, someone who can change their tune day in and day out. What does he have to say that I would be interested in?”

“I don’t trust him, I don’t appreciate him and I wouldn’t waste my time sitting in that House, listening to what he has to say. He does not deserve my attention.”

… on @allinwithchris, @repmaxinewaters tells @joyannreid she will skip trump's state of the union on january 30: "why would i take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar? … he does not deserve my attention." #inners pic.twitter.com/VNf3UIo2Pv — fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) January 13, 2018

We feel you on that Congresswoman Waters!

BEAUTIES: What do you think Maxine Waters is going to say during her address?

