Nelly’s Girlfriend Defends Her Man

Ralph&Russo : After Party- Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Nelly and his girlfriend, Shantel Jackson have been together for four years. With all of these recent claims about Nelly sexually assaulting several women, she is ready to speak out about it. According to BETs, in a Instagram post, Jackson addressed the issues and is defending her man.

She said, “Look…I know he f**ked up and we’re dealing with that in our relationship to rebuild it and find trust. Having to go through all of this publicly is the worst feeling ever. Those dates these Jane Does are claiming, I was at those venues, in the dressing rooms, and on that tour bus. There are women dealing with real issues of sexual assault and for the first time people are listening and there is a chance for real change.”

Jackson doesn’t like the fact that a lot of these women that are throwing out these false claims are overshadowing the women who are real survivors of sexual assault. She ended by saying, “Enough is Enough.” What do you think about what Nelly’s boo said?

