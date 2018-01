"Black is beautiful, hate is ugly. Women are as precious as they are stronger than any man I've ever met. And unto them, I say stand tall and crush all predators under the weight of your heart that is full of the love they will never take away from you." — @Logic301 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/YQ5dKxRKdU

— CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 29, 2018