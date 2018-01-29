Fans React To Kendrick Lamar’s Triumphant Night Winning 5 Grammys After A Remarkable Performance

Kendrick Lamar had an incredible night at the Grammys on Sunday. He opened the show with an unbelievable performance, and his night didn’t slow down much after that. The Compton emcee took home 5 Grammys at the end of the night, even though he lost out once again for the coveted Album of the Year trophy.

As always, Twitter was liver than ever during the biggest night in music. Most hip-hop fans were extremely happy that Lamar took home all the awards that he did, but others were still mad that he didn’t take home everything he was nominated for. Whatever the case, people were excited to see that Kendrick got some of the recognition he deserved–and that was obvious from the tweets flooding everyone’s timeline.

From his incredible performance to his multiple times on stage collecting his Grammys, check out the reactions from Twitter on Kendrick Lamar’s memorable night.

Kendrick Lamar on a stage is no different than Van Gogh with a canvas. — Y🍩h 🏖 (@Yoh31) January 29, 2018

Kendrick w the 5 Grammy wins for the Westside — YG (@YG) January 29, 2018

