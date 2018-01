The Homies at DMV Music Plug released their latest tape on Spinrilla “DMV Vs, Everybody 3.” The new joint features tracks from the DMV’s own Q Da Fool, HoodRich Pablo Juan, and Fat Trel along with artists from outside the area.

