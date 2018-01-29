LET’S MAKEUP: Andra Day’s 2018 Grammys Makeup Look

Andra Day stole the show at the 2018 Grammys with a refreshing spin on her vintage look. Ever since she first stepped out on the scene, the soulful songstress has had a fashion and beauty look that has set her apart from her counterparts, only solidified by her powerhouse voice. If there’s one thing we can always expect from Day, it’s old-Hollywood/vixen glam with a spin. Never too much, never too busy.

Rocking a classic ‘70s beehive hairstyle and a pink and red Victoria Hayes tuxedo gown, Day’s sultry and sophisticated makeup look for the Grammys gave us all the feels. Not only was her makeup identical to her outfit, but she also showed us that sometimes, more is more! A delightful spin on her everyday makeup getup, Day’s look really is for the girl ready to tackle a night out on the town and isn’t afraid to play with color. Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup by Porsche Cooper. Here’s how you can recreate her look right at home:

GLITTERY LIDS

Day is quite known for her exaggerated cat-eye; this time, she nixed the heavy liner and instead created a wing with a lilac-purple glittery eyeshadow. Start your eye off with a purple base so your glitter won’t shift and move throughout the day (or night). NYX’s “Purple Velvet” is not only inexpensive (nyxcosmetics.com, $4.50) , but also just creamy enough to keep the lid moisturized without tugging or pull. Then top it off with Stila Cosmetics’ liquid eyeshadow “Into the Blue” (Dermstore.com, $24), being sure to pat the product onto your eye and not drag it. For more of a purple frost like Andra’s, you can pat Mac’s “Beautiful Iris” (Ulta.com, $16) onto your crease, slowly working your way up into a cat eye with an exaggerated wing. Be sure to finish it off with lining your bottom lash line with a lighter purple/pink tone (Sephora’s “Lilac Shimmer” is a great and inexpensive option) and using a lengthening mascara to make the eyes appear more awake.

A RED LIP FOR ALL SKIN TONES

Day’s look shows us that you can have a bold eye and lip look without total clashing, and what woman doesn’t feel like a total #boss in a universally flattering red lip? To achieve the vixen glam, you’ll want to overline your top and bottom lips to create more fullness, either with a red lip liner to create a light ombré effect or with the lipstick itself. Of course, Fenty Beauty’s “Stunna”(Sephora.com, $24) is our lippie of choice, offering a beautiful soft matte finish while leaving the lips plump and not dry. Go big or go home!

Alternatively, you can also rock Maybelline’s “Red Revival”, awesome on budget retailing at only $7.50 or the cult-favorite, MAC’s “Ruby Woo” (maccosmetics.com, $17.50) with a light clear gloss layered on top. For any lipstick, you’ll want to start at the inner corners of your mouth and in slow strokes draw the product down and around to create the shape you’d like. For extra hold, pat your lips once with a paper towel to remove excess product and then add a second layer–it’ll stick to the first and give you a longer wearing red.

Beauties, will you be trying this bold eye and lip look? If you do, please tag us @HelloBeautiful.

