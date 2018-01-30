Nothing But Melanin Magic At Marvel’s ‘Black Panther Premiere Party’ [Watch!]
Marvel held its official premiere party for “Black Panther” and the melanin was dripping on the purple carpet! Everyone looked fabulous!
The stylish @SterlingKBrown makes an appearance! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/fUCbzRdD8e
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018
Director Ryan Coogler and @michaelb4jordan hit the purple carpet. 👑🐾 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/hfTJL5DVYO
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018
Long live the king. 👑🐾 #BlackPanther @chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/y2EwFV4vTe
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018
Ramonda has arrived! 👑 #BlackPanther @ImAngelaBassett pic.twitter.com/Sq8HDo0n4b
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018
The king has arrived. 👑 #BlackPanther @chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/ZVTL1qNRHN
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018
Welcome to Wakanda. We’re at the Marvel Studios’ #BlackPanther purple carpet premiere in Hollywood! Tune in to our livestream at 6PM PT/9PM ET, presented by @MarvelChampions: https://t.co/WomkFIKEMk pic.twitter.com/hSID39oioU
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018
We edited our films across the hall from each other for 8 months. We talked in our edit bays, on walks around the lot. About our films, our dreams. Tonight, his comes true. On my way to the #BlackPanther premiere with a full heart for my fam, director extraordinaire #RyanCoogler! pic.twitter.com/lrxBNRsqeC
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 30, 2018
Purple Reign. #BlackPanther #WelcomeToWakanda
Custom gown & clutch: @Versace
Shoes: @giuseppezanotti
Jewels: @BeladoraJewelry pic.twitter.com/wtzKd9ctuL
— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) January 30, 2018
First Wakanda billboard siting. #HYPED! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/RrWyCkfHrW
— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) January 26, 2018
#Flawless pic.twitter.com/cnzLOPDdhf
— TooFab (@TooFab) January 30, 2018
Another Wakandan beauty has arrived to the #BlackPanther premiere — the one and only @DanaiGurira! pic.twitter.com/hihQzeNuxk
— TooFab (@TooFab) January 30, 2018
Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) looking like the QUEEN she is at the premiere of #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/KDrd2Wjp5U
— TooFab (@TooFab) January 30, 2018
We can’t wait for Black Panther to hit theaters!! February 16th
"Now that we have your attention.” Get tickets to see #BlackPanther now: https://t.co/Nr2Hefr37C pic.twitter.com/PwtfllE81Y
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018