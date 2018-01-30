Nothing But Melanin Magic At Marvel’s ‘Black Panther Premiere Party’ [Watch!]

Marvel held its official premiere party for “Black Panther” and the melanin was dripping on the purple carpet! Everyone looked fabulous!

Welcome to Wakanda. We’re at the Marvel Studios’ #BlackPanther purple carpet premiere in Hollywood! Tune in to our livestream at 6PM PT/9PM ET, presented by @MarvelChampions: https://t.co/WomkFIKEMk pic.twitter.com/hSID39oioU — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018

We edited our films across the hall from each other for 8 months. We talked in our edit bays, on walks around the lot. About our films, our dreams. Tonight, his comes true. On my way to the #BlackPanther premiere with a full heart for my fam, director extraordinaire #RyanCoogler! pic.twitter.com/lrxBNRsqeC — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 30, 2018

Another Wakandan beauty has arrived to the #BlackPanther premiere — the one and only @DanaiGurira! pic.twitter.com/hihQzeNuxk — TooFab (@TooFab) January 30, 2018

Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) looking like the QUEEN she is at the premiere of #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/KDrd2Wjp5U — TooFab (@TooFab) January 30, 2018

We can’t wait for Black Panther to hit theaters!! February 16th

Also On 93.9 WKYS: