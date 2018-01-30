Diddy’s Crop And Photoshop Game Is Second To None

Diddy plays no games when it comes to getting the perfect picture and sometimes that means certain people won’t make the cut — literally!

Notorious for his crop game, Diddy has upped the ante after posting a photo of Nas, JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar that at one point featured Fabolous and French Montana as well.

This isn’t Diddy’s first time flexing his crop game. Never forget this MET Gala Classic.

Hit the flip to see how others have been getting their legendary Diddy crop on.

