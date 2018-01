So after upsetting Lew Sid before his third win, Va’ne Suhdan goes for win number with her single, Flexin, against newcomer Avenue Avy and his single, Planet Fitness. Let us know which one you like! And if you’re an artist that wants to submit your record, send a clean, radio ready version to 939kysvs@gmail.com.

